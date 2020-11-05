Sciencast Management LP Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,415 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIX. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

