Sciencast Management LP Has $429,000 Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

JWN opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.