Sciencast Management LP Has $424,000 Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in StoneCo by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

STNE opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $60.76.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

