Sciencast Management LP Has $420,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,172,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 238,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,762 shares of company stock worth $434,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.