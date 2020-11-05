Sciencast Management LP Has $412,000 Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,309,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 996,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 296,174 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,222,000 after buying an additional 277,252 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

