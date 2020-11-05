Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 6,928 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,928 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $15,235,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,924 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in First Solar by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in First Solar by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 507,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,567 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,238,898 shares of company stock worth $799,198,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

