Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 6,837 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 300.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 47.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

