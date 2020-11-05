Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 27,699 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.32 and a beta of 1.54. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $21.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

