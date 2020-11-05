Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 2,326 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,992,000 after acquiring an additional 224,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 468.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,095,000 after acquiring an additional 832,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

TTWO stock opened at $163.72 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

