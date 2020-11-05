Sciencast Management LP Boosts Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

CCOI opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $383,613. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.