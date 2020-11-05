Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,460 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $188,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $118.30 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

