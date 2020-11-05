Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in American Water Works by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Water Works by 105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $155.41 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.36.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

