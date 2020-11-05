Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.60 on November 30th

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SOI stock opened at GBX 233.38 ($3.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.01. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 267 ($3.49).

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

