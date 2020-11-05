Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.60 on November 30th

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SOI stock opened at GBX 233.38 ($3.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.01. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 267 ($3.49).
About Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L)
