Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,100 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 755,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STSA. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

