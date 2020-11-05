Sather Financial Group Inc Has $10.96 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

