Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $385.29

Sartorius AG (OTCMKTS:SARTF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $385.29 and last traded at $385.29, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $339.00.

SARTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.48.

There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.

