SAP (NYSE:SAP) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $112.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in SAP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

