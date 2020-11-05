Sang Young Lee Purchases 8,000 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee bought 8,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Sang Young Lee acquired 2,196 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $20,554.56.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 581.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

