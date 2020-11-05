Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,431,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after acquiring an additional 487,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,939,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $10,796,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $127.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.49 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

