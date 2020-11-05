Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SAXPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sampo Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.