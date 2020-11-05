Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Danske raised Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $51.15 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

