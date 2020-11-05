Safe Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. Safe has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $50,410.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001414 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

