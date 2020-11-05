Sabre (SABR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Sabre has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.