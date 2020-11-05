Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 19th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ryanair by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 171,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryanair by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

