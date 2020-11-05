Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 19th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.
RYAAY stock opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
