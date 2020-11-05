Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royce Value Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,841.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

