Royal Bank of Canada Trims OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Target Price to $3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OCANF. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of OceanaGold from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.98.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

