Royal Bank of Canada Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $199.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $219.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LHX. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.00.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $183.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.