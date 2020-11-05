Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.06.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $136.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

