Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €275.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €275.00 ($323.53) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

