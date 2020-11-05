Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $58.69 on Monday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $230,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362 in the last ninety days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ambarella by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ambarella by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ambarella by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.