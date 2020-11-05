Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $200.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.39.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $170.86 on Monday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.56 and a 200-day moving average of $172.21.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,516,000 after acquiring an additional 531,201 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,541,000 after purchasing an additional 281,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,090,000 after purchasing an additional 257,988 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 439,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,070,000 after purchasing an additional 234,231 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

