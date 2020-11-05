Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $215.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.15. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $239.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $1,488,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,265,448.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,643.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,317 shares of company stock worth $55,237,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Roku by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

