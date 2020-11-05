Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Rocky Mountain Liquor shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million and a PE ratio of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.47, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

