Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 339.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 333,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 459.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,358,000 after acquiring an additional 212,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.56 and its 200-day moving average is $217.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $254.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,212 shares of company stock worth $1,681,249. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

