Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

