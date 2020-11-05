Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.09

Shares of Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) Company Profile (CVE:RCT)

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real property that consists of eight mining concessions and one mineral claim covering an area of 21,367.42 hectares; and the San Francisco property, which includes twelve mining concessions covering an area of 18,125.05 hectares.

