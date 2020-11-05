Robert Scott Jones Sells 1,138 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $143,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $556,285.98.

On Monday, October 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $181,948.28.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $171,093.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $137,971.12.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $483,530.80.

Shares of AYX opened at $135.67 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.07.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

