Robert A. Eberle Sells 2,557 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,557 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $101,333.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,700,501.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert A. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $219,507.26.

Shares of EPAY opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -193.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

