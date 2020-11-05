Reviewing Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Kyocera (NYSE:KYOCY)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -124.32% N/A -46.36% Kyocera 6.41% 3.92% 3.02%

51.0% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sequans Communications and Kyocera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $30.86 million 3.18 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -2.99 Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.35 $991.03 million $2.74 20.06

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sequans Communications and Kyocera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus price target of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 141.46%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Kyocera.

Summary

Kyocera beats Sequans Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies; and enterprise contents management and business process outsourcing services for document-related business. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

