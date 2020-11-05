Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

RTRX stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

In other Retrophin news, insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $42,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $208,320.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $333,839 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Retrophin by 99.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retrophin by 121.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Retrophin by 256.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

