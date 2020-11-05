Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%.

NYSE RPAI opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 556.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.