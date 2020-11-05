ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $209.42 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

