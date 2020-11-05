Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

UAA stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.