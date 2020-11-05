Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 455.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 218,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 120.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 126,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at $1,727,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.