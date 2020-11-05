Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

TDS opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

