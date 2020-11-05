Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,739,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,090,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 200,000 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

