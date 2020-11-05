Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$53.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.45 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GUD. Raymond James set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE GUD opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.73 and a twelve month high of C$8.48. The firm has a market cap of $709.68 million and a P/E ratio of 132.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO)

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

