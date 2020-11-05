Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 150.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2,267.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

