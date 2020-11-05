Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 528.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE RSG opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. Republic Services’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

