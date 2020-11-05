Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.80

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 4.76 ($0.06), with a volume of 141811090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68.

About Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

